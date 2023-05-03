Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$62.80 and last traded at C$63.72. 2,812,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,018,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.04.

Shopify Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.45. The stock has a market cap of C$76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Insider Activity at Shopify

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06. In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$140,136.06. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$28,254.22. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

