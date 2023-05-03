Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$16.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.52.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

