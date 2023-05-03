Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

