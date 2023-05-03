Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

