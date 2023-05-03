Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 393,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 466,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.