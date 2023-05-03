Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $49,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $4,986,846. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
