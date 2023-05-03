Seele-N Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $117,163.86 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,330.66 or 1.00034247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00019146 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27,001.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.