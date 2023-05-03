Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Trading Down 4.3%

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 327,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 80,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Secured Income Fund Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.91.

About Secured Income Fund



SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

