Secret Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $24,848.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00139031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553273 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,229.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

