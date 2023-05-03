Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Raymond James’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

