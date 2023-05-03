Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 466,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

