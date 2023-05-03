SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

