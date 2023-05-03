Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 843,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,348,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

