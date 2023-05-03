Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 843,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Further Reading
