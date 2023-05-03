Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 9.7%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 148,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 613,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $257,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth $136,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

