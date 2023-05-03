Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,345,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,709 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

