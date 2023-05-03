Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. 153,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,548. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

