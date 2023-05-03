Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

