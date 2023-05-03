Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.