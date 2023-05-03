Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 6.0 %

SLB opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

