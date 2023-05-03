SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Stories
