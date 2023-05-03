SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

