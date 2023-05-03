Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

