Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$35.30. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.65, with a volume of 247,760 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0419092 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$1,049,912.00. In other news, Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Rivard purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,003.00. Insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

