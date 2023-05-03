SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 172,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. 289,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

