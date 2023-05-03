Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is Boston Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for 1.2% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $883,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

