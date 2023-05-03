Sanford Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.77. 10,690,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,974,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

