Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,374 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.0% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 6,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,979. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.