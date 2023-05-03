Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 490 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $178.60. The company had a trading volume of 474,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

