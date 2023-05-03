Sanford Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.67. The stock had a trading volume of 335,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,239. The firm has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.09 and its 200 day moving average is $491.93.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
