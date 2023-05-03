Sanford Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.7% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 871,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,941. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

