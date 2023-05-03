Sanford Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

