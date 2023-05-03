Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $417,000 in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMGF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

EMGF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,563 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $818.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

