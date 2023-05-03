Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

BX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 862,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

