Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.71. The company had a trading volume of 784,814 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

