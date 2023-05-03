Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.6% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 120,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,628. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

