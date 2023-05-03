Sanford Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 489.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,903. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

