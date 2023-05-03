Salzhauer Michael Sells 3,055 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Salzhauer Michael reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,891,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 398,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,254. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

