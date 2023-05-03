Salzhauer Michael Purchases 7,040 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.7% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,884. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.