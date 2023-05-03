Salzhauer Michael Invests $227,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.29. The stock had a trading volume of 312,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

