Salzhauer Michael Acquires 48,312 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 1.41% of Kingstone Companies worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

