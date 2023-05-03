Salzhauer Michael Acquires 48,312 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 1.41% of Kingstone Companies worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KINS. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

