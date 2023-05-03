Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,082. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.