Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Declares GBX 0.10 Dividend

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Safestyle UK Stock Down 3.4 %

Safestyle UK stock opened at GBX 23.19 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.21. The firm has a market cap of £32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. Safestyle UK has a twelve month low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.57).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

