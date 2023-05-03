Safe Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Safe has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $203.03 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $9.74 or 0.00033644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00140281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00060243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.7435338 USD and is up 13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.