Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 7.1%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 178,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 234,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 40.33. The firm has a market cap of C$17.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

