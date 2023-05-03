Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $325,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

