Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

