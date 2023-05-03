Robert W. Baird Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.