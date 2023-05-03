Robert W. Baird Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $176.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

