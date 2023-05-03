Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 80,137 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 2.3% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 1,880,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

