Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

TSN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 533,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,910. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.